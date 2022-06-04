Alex Zverev Says Scans of Foot Injury Revealed Torn Ligaments Ahead of Wimbledon

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Alexander Zverev said initial evaluation of the injury that forced him to withdraw from Friday's French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal revealed multiple torn ligaments in his foot.

"I am now on my way back home. Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot," Zverev wrote Saturday on Instagram. "I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover."

The tournament's No. 3 seed was giving Nadal, a 13-time French Open champion, everything he could handle through two sets. The 25-year-old German lost a first set tiebreak 10-8 and had forced another tiebreaker in the second set when the injury occurred.

Zverev dropped to the court after appearing to roll over on his ankle and immediately screamed in agony. He was taken off the court in a wheelchair and returned a short time later on crutches to confirm he needed to retire from the match:

It was a disappointing end to the season's second Grand Slam for Zverev, who continues to seek his first major title. He did capture a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics last summer for his most prominent championship to date.

Now the question is whether he will miss Wimbledon, which is scheduled to get underway June 27. He didn't provide a timetable for his return.

"I will try to keep you updated as much as possible on further developments," Zverev wrote.

While the third-ranked player in the ATP Tour rankings has reached at least the semifinals of the other three majors, he's never advanced beyond the fourth round on the grass courts of the All England Club.

He's appeared at every Grand Slam event since making his debut in 2014 US Open qualifying.

If further tests confirm a more extended absence, the remaining key dates on the 2022 tennis schedule are the U.S. Open on Aug. 22, Paris Masters on Oct. 28 and ATP Finals on Nov. 12.

Zverev is a two-time champion of the Tour Finals, winning the season-ending tournament in 2018 and 2021.