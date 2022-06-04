Cooper Kupp 'Would Absolutely Love' If Odell Beckham Jr. Signed New Rams Contract

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Count Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp among those who want free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. back in L.A. next season.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Friday (h/t Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire), Kupp discussed his desire to have Beckham back as a teammate in 2022:

"What he was able to do coming into this offense, learning it and then being able to go out and execute the way he did was absolutely incredible. But just as a person, as a teammate, how he was in our building, I would absolutely love nothing more than to just be able to have him come back and be a part of what we’re building here.

"I talk to him daily, being able to keep up with him. Would love to have him back. There's a lot of stuff that has to be worked through because of how terrible the unfortunate situation where he was gonna have an unbelievable game that Super Bowl, the way things were trending and the way the Bengals were playing us, the game plan we had in for him to be able to go off that game, it just kills me the way that whole thing worked out. But would absolutely love to have him back and I know our receiver room, I know the guys across the board would love to have him back in our building."

The Rams signed Beckham in November after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns, and he became a key part of L.A.'s offense for the remainder of the regular season and during their run to a Super Bowl victory.

Beckham's free agency has been complicated by the fact that he suffered a torn ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, meaning it is unlikely he will be ready to play at the start of the 2022 campaign.

