AEW Stars Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti Get Engaged to Be Married at Eiffel Tower in Paris

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti got engaged Friday in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

TMZ Sports posted photos of the newly engaged couple with a smiling Conti sporting her engagement ring.

The 28-year-old Guevara and 26-year-old Conti went public with their relationship on Jan. 1, 2022, after months of Conti appearing on Guevara's vlog.

Guevara is an original member of the AEW roster, as he made his debut in 2019 and joined The Inner Circle with Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz on the first episode of Dynamite.

Sammy briefly went solo following the dissolution of The Inner Circle this year, but since March, he and Conti have been an on-screen item in addition to their off-screen relationship.

Guevara is considered one of the "four pillars" of AEW and has held the TNT Championship three times, which is tied with Cody Rhodes for the most reigns.

Conti broke into wrestling in 2016 when she signed with WWE following a career in judo.

The Brazil-born Conti competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017, as well as the second Mae Young Classic in 2018.

After not receiving much television time in NXT, Conti was released in April 2020, and she debuted for AEW four months later.

Conti was married once previously, while Guevara proposed to his previous longtime girlfriend during an AEW show in Houston in August 2021 before they ultimately broke up.

