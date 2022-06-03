Report: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford Welterweight Title Fight in Works

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

An Errol Spence Jr.-Terence Crawford bout for the undisputed welterweight championship is reportedly in the works.

Per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the two boxing superstars are "closing in" on an agreement for a bout in October.

There has been speculation that a fight between arguably the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world could be in the works.

Crawford told Coppinger in April he would be "surprised" if a deal with Spence didn't come together. The biggest roadblock standing in the way was Crawford's partnership with Top Rank, which ended in November.

Spence is managed by Al Haymon, who created Premier Boxing Champions. PBC rarely does business with other promoters, according to Coppinger.

"I'm free to do whatever I want," Crawford said to Coppinger. "There's nothing standing in the way from us fighting. There's no promotion company that's blocking it, there's no wrong side of the street, there's no nothing. Let's see who the best welterweight in the world is."

Crawford and Spence traded barbs on Twitter last month after The Truth poked fun at Crawford's trainer, Brian McIntyre, for his record as a boxer.

Speaking in the ring after his victory over Yordenis Ugas on April 16, Spence made it clear who he wants to fight.

"Everybody knows who I want next. I want Terence Crawford next," Spence said. "That’s the fight I want. That’s the fight everybody else wants."

Crawford (38-0) has been the WBO welterweight champion since defeating Jeff Horn in June 2018. Bud has successfully defended the title five times, most recently with a 10th-round TKO win over Shawn Porter in November.

Spence (28-0) retained the WBC and IBF welterweight titles and won the WBA welterweight title with his win over Ugas.