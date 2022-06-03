Yankees' Nestor Cortes Addresses Insensitive Remark by Twins Broadcaster Jim Kaat

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes said he was not offended by an insensitive remark made by Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat.

"I'm sure, you know, he didn't really mean it, and people make mistakes, but it didn't offend me at all,'' Cortes said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "So, you know, I don't really have anything more than just that, honestly."

Kaat called Cortes "Nestor the Molestor" while working in the broadcast booth during Thursday's game between the Twins and Detroit Tigers.

"Obviously, we take these matters seriously and, like in all cases, will handle this internally and privately," Twins vice president of communications and content Dustin Morse said.

The AP noted Kaat plans on reaching out to Cortes to discuss his remark.

The 83-year-old broadcaster, who pitched from 1959 through 1983 for the Washington Senators, Twins, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, also apologized in October for comments he made about White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada.

He said teams should attempt to "get a 40-acre field full of" players who look like Moncada, which, as the AP pointed out, "reminded some viewers of the unfilled promise by the U.S. government that freed slaves would receive 40 acres and a mule following the Civil War."

As for Cortes, he has been excellent this season with a 1.50 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 60 innings for a Yankees squad that is in first place in the American League East at 36-15.