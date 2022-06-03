FCF 2022: Playoff Predictions for Johnny Manziel, Mitch Kidd and Top Players

0 of 3

Brett Carlsen/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Fan Controlled Football has wrapped up its second regular season (Season v2.0) and is set to enter the playoffs. The field of eight has been cut to four, with two teams emerging from each of the OGs and the Ballerz divisions.

It's been a thrilling second run to this point for FCF, with plenty of drama and a fair bit of star power. However, NFL Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens won't be in the playoffs.

The 48-year-old and the Knights of Degen narrowly missed the postseason after losing a "Man Up Challenge" against 8oki.

While Owens won't be in the playoffs, he seemed to enjoy his time in FCF and sees value in Fan Controlled Football as a developmental league for NFL hopefuls.

"Everything has got to be real tight and precise here. Quick, everything. To be on time, everything," he told NFL free agent Julio Jones before the regular-season finale (h/t Ryan Gaydos of Fox News).

While Owens will bid adieu to FCF for now, another notable former NFL player, quarterback Johnny Manziel, will be in the postseason. His Zappers will join Shoulda Been Stars to represent the OGs, while 8oki and star quarterback Mitch Kidd will join Bored Ape FC to represent the Ballerz.

