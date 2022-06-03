FCF 2022: Playoff Predictions for Johnny Manziel, Mitch Kidd and Top PlayersJune 3, 2022
FCF 2022: Playoff Predictions for Johnny Manziel, Mitch Kidd and Top Players
Fan Controlled Football has wrapped up its second regular season (Season v2.0) and is set to enter the playoffs. The field of eight has been cut to four, with two teams emerging from each of the OGs and the Ballerz divisions.
It's been a thrilling second run to this point for FCF, with plenty of drama and a fair bit of star power. However, NFL Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens won't be in the playoffs.
The 48-year-old and the Knights of Degen narrowly missed the postseason after losing a "Man Up Challenge" against 8oki.
While Owens won't be in the playoffs, he seemed to enjoy his time in FCF and sees value in Fan Controlled Football as a developmental league for NFL hopefuls.
"Everything has got to be real tight and precise here. Quick, everything. To be on time, everything," he told NFL free agent Julio Jones before the regular-season finale (h/t Ryan Gaydos of Fox News).
While Owens will bid adieu to FCF for now, another notable former NFL player, quarterback Johnny Manziel, will be in the postseason. His Zappers will join Shoulda Been Stars to represent the OGs, while 8oki and star quarterback Mitch Kidd will join Bored Ape FC to represent the Ballerz.
Below, you'll find a look at everything you need to know about the second iteration of the FCF playoffs, including scheduling and live-stream information, predictions and how we got here.
Week 7 Scores and Recap
The final slate of the regular season was a drama-drenched affair, with not one but two Man Up Challenge playoffs.
Bored Ape FC came into Week 7 with a league-best 5-1 record. They lost to the Kingpins but managed to finish with the best record in FCF. Shoulda Been Stars lost to Glacier Boyz but managed to get in at 4-3.
Things got very interesting in the final two games, though. 8oki defeated the Knights of Degen to set up an immediate playoff challenge, which was essentially a shootout utilizing FCF's point-after format: One quarterback and receiver will try to score on one defensive back from the opposing team.
"The rules were simple. Three attempts with three different receivers and DBs for each team in the man up drill, whichever team scores more in the three drills (or more if tied), moves on," Kevin Kardasz of the FCF official site wrote.
Kidd delivered two scoring strikes in a row, as 8oki swept the Knights to clinch a playoff berth.
Manziel didn't play for Zappers last Saturday, but his squad—which began the season 0-4—won a third consecutive game and eliminated Beasts from contention. Their victory set up a showdown with Glacier Boyz to cap the night.
A 2-1 challenge victory put the suddenly surging Zappers in the postseason.
Week 7 Scores
Kingpins 24, Bored Ape FC 20
Glacier Boyz 28, Shoulda Been Stars 20
8oki 36, Knights of Degen 30
Zappers 42, Beasts 38
Final Standings, Playoff Schedule and Live Stream
Final Regular-Season Standings
Bored Ape FC 5-2*
Knights of Degen 4-3
Shoulda Been Stars 4-3*
8oki 4-3*
Zappers 3-4*
Glacier Boyz 3-4
Kingpins 3-4
Beasts 2-5
*Playoff team
FCF Playoff Schedule
Saturday, June 4
8oki vs. Bored Ape FC, 6 p.m. ET
Zappers vs. Shoulda Been Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 11
FCF Championship
Live stream for all games: DAZN, NBCLX, Twitch, fuboTV and the FCF app
Playoff Predictions
For most of the season, Bored Ape FC seemed like an unstoppable force. However, they have now lost two in a row and are facing a red-hot 8oki squad, led by the league's top quarterback.
Kidd led the FCF in passing by a considerable margin in the regular season. He finished with 800 passing yards—127 more than Ed Crouch of the Knights—a league-high 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He's formed a dangerous tandem with wideout Joseph Boykin, who is second in FCF with 333 receiving yards.
Beasts receiver Jordus Smith led the league with 455 receiving yards.
Expect Kidd, who has averaged over 100 yards per game, to continue rolling against Bored Ape FC. He'll go over the 100-yard mark once again, while Boykin and running back Malcolm Ballard combine for a trio of touchdowns.
Ballard and Crouch tied for the league lead with 10 touchdown runs in the regular season.
The OGs matchup between Zappers and Shoulda Been Stars—who were Wild Aces during Season 1—is an intriguing one.
It feels like Zappers shouldn't even be here, and a couple of weeks ago, it would have felt unbelievable. Will the comeback story continue? It's entirely possible.
The Stars have a balanced team but are coming off of a sloppy loss in which quarterbacks Slade Jarman and D'Vonn Gibbons both fumbled. Zappers, meanwhile, may have found a successful strategy in sitting Manziel and leaning on quarterback Kelly Bryant instead.
However, Bryant made his fair share of mistakes in Week 7 too, including early and late interceptions. It took a late fumble-return touchdown—following a controversial review—for Zappers to steal the victory.
Expect to see both Manziel and Bryant for Zappers on Saturday, while the game goes to whichever team makes the fewest mistakes. Neither squad has been particularly consistent this season, and it truly could go either way.
However, Zappers have been relying just a bit more on luck recently, and that has to run out sometime. Expect it to happen this week, as Should Been Stars set a date with 8oki for the championship game.
Predictions
8oki 34, Bored Ape FC 30
Shoulda Been Stars 28, Zappers 24