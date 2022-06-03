Predicting Which MLB Players Will Soon Join the $200M Contract Club

0 of 8

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There have been 23 different contracts in excess of $200 million handed out in MLB history. The first came on Dec. 11, 2000, when Alex Rodriguez inked a 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

This past offseason, shortstop Corey Seager became the latest player to join that exclusive club when he signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers. At least a few more names likely will be added to the list in the coming years.

Here, we've taken a crack at predicting the next seven MLB players to receive a $200 million contract. It's a mix of upcoming free agents and extension candidates, but all could conceivably agree to a new megadeal sometime in the next calendar year.