WWE Rumors: Bellator MMA Star Valerie Loureda Expected to Sign Contract

John Parra/2021 John Parra for Vital Proteins

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda is reportedly expected to transition to the world of professional wrestling and sign a contract with WWE.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Robert Gunier), Loureda may have already signed with WWE, but if not, she is expected to do so imminently.

Loureda reportedly made "great impressions" during a recent one-week tryout at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, setting the stage for her to sign.

Last month, Loureda tweeted a photo of herself sitting in a ring at the WWE Performance Center and a photo of herself attending an NXT show:

Per Fightful, the expectation is that Loureda will report to the Performance Center, which would perhaps set the stage for her to make her pro wrestling debut in NXT.

The 23-year-old has spent her entire MMA career fighting for Bellator, during which time she has compiled a 4-1 record.

Most recently, Loureda defeated Taylor Turner by split decision at Bellator 271 in November.

The American of Cuban descent is a member of American Top Team, which is an MMA gym that has a significant presence in AEW.

American Top Team founder Dan Lambert is a regular on-screen character in AEW, and team member Paige VanZant made her in-ring debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last weekend.

Loureda has apparently decided to go in a different direction by signing with WWE, and based on her athletic background, she likely has a great chance to succeed and become a big star for the sports entertainment giant.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).