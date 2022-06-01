Mike Trout Responds to Tommy Pham: 'Every Commissioner I Know Always Gets Booed'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is doing his best to steer clear of the dispute between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson over fantasy football, but that doesn't mean he's ready to give up his spot as league commissioner.

"I haven't made that decision yet," Trout told reporters when asked if he would step down following the incident. "But every commissioner I know always gets booed."

Prior to Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds, Pham approached Pederson and slapped him in his face.

"He kind of came up and said like, 'You remember from last year?'" Pederson said. "And I was like, 'Fantasy football?' He was like, 'Yeah.'"

Pham sat out the game, which the Reds ended up winning 5-1. He then received a three-game suspension for his actions.

While there are different versions of the story, the dispute comes down to the interpretation of the rules of the fantasy league and a perceived disrespectful exchange.

According to Pederson, in a group chat containing the other MLB players in the fantasy league, Pham accused Pederson of breaking the rules, and Pederson responded with a GIF that he said was meant to be funny.

"We had too much money on the line, so I look at it like there's a code," Pham said Saturday. "You're f--king with my money. Then you're going to say some disrespectful s--t. There's a code to this."

Pham also maintains that Trout bears some of the blame for the whole thing as commissioner of the league.

"Trout did a terrible job, man," Pham said. "Trout’s the worst commissioner in fantasy sports. Because he allowed a lot of s--t to go on, and he could’ve solved it all. ... He didn't want to do it; we put it on him. It was kind of our fault too, because we made him commissioner."

When asked Wednesday if he thinks Pederson broke the rules, Trout said, "I'm not answering that question."

The Reds and Angels will not face each other this season, so there likely won't be any incidents between Trout and Pham going forward.