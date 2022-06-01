French Open 2022 Results: Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic Wins Highlight Wednesday's Action

Robert Prange/Getty Images

The last semifinal spots at the 2022 French Open were filled on Wednesday as the top players in the world look to continue their run toward a Grand Slam title.

After Rafael Nadal knocked out top seed Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal Tuesday, the drama continued on Day 11 at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek remained dominant in the women's draw, while the upsets continued in the men's draw as Marin Cilic eliminated No. 7 Andrey Rublev.

Here is the latest from Wednesday's action in Paris.

Men's Singles Results

No. 20 Marin Cilic d. No. 7 Andrey Rublev; 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2)

No. 8 Casper Ruud d. Holger Rune; 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3

Women's Singles Results

No. 1 Iga Swiatek d. Jessica Pegula; 6-3, 6-2

No. 20 Daria Kasatkina d. No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova; 6-4, 7-6(5)

Recap

There is no singles player in the world hotter than Iga Swiatek, who earned her 33rd straight win Wednesday with a straight-set victory over Jessica Pegula.

Winning the French Open would allow her to tie Venus Williams for the longest streak since 2000.

The latest win was a model of efficiency, allowing just one break from Pegula while facing two break points in the entire match. She was even more impressive without the serve while winning 51 percent of return points in the match.

The 21-year-old already has five titles this year and seems tough to beat as she seeks her second win at Roland Garros.

There are still challenges ahead, of course, with Daria Kasatkina waiting in the semifinals. The Russian is yet to drop a single set in five wins, including Wednesday's victory over Veronika Kudermetova.

It wasn't the cleanest match for Kasatkina, who had three double faults with zero aces while finishing with only 16 winners. She also went just 5-of-17 on break opportunities.

Kasatkina stayed aggressive, while Kudermetova hurt herself with 50 unforced errors in two sets. It was enough for the No. 20 seed to survive a close battle and advance to the semifinal.

In the men's draw, Rublev was the highest seed remaining in the bottom half of the bracket after upsets of Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. He still faced trouble in the form of the veteran Cilic as the two battled for over four hours in a five-set match.

Nearly each point was a battle, with Cilic finding ways to come out on top:

He eventually pulled out the win on a tiebreak in the fifth set:

Cilic posted an incredible 33 aces with two double faults, adding 88 winners. The service success limited Rublev to just two breaks in the match, which came down to just a few clutch points won by Cilic.

It leads to the first appearance in the semifinals for the Croatian in his 16th trip to Roland Garros. Cilic also knocked out Rublev in the third round of the Australian Open.

In the final match of the day, underdog Holger Rune gave everything he could against Casper Ruud, but just came up short.

There were several extended rallies, although Ruud often showcased his skill to come away with a winner:

After winning the third set in a tiebreak, Ruud gained an advantage in the fourth set when he earned a break in the eighth game. He successfully served for the win, earning his first-ever semifinal appearance in a Grand Slam.

Though Rune was eliminated, the 19-year-old can be proud of an incredible run to the quarterfinals in his first trip to Roland Garros, beating Denis Shapovalov and Tsitsipas on the way.