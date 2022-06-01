Roger Goodell, Commanders' Daniel Snyder Asked to Appear at Workplace Culture Hearing

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

The Committee on Oversight and Reform announced Wednesday that it has requested the presence of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder at a hearing regarding the Commanders' workplace culture on June 22.

Fifteen women who were once employed by the Commanders said they were the subject of sexual harassment and verbal abuse from members of Snyder's "inner circle" in an article published by Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post in July 2020.

ESPN's Trisha Thompson reported in February that additional allegations of sexual harassment were levied against the organization during a congressional roundtable.

Tiffani Johnston, who formerly worked for the Commanders as marketing and events coordinator, said during the roundtable that Snyder had placed his hand on her thigh under the table at a work dinner.

Snyder's wife, Tanya Snyder, has been in charge of the day-to-day operations of the Commanders since last year amid the NFL's investigation into the organization's alleged toxic workplace culture.

Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney released the following statement regarding the request for Goodell and Snyder to appear later this month:

"Since we launched our investigation in October, the Committee's goal has been to uncover the truth about the culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Commanders, to hold accountable those responsible, and to better protect workers across the country.

"The Committee has worked tirelessly to obtain critical information, including the findings of the internal investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson, only to be met with obstruction from the Commanders and the NFL at every turn. We must have transparency and accountability, which is why we are calling on Mr. Goodell and Mr. Snyder to answer the questions they have dodged for the last seven months. The hearing will explore how Congress can act to prevent employers from silencing victims of workplace misconduct and ensure that what happened at the Commanders organization does not happen again."

The NFL later issued a response to the request, via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

After the Committee on Oversight and Reform's roundtable, the NFL announced in February that it was launching a new investigation specifically into the allegations against Snyder.

Former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White was selected by the league to lead the investigation.

After the initial investigation, the Commanders were fined $10 million by the NFL for fostering a toxic workplace culture. In a statement, Snyder called himself "ultimately responsible" for the environment.