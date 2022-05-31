Report: Rob Walton, Josh Harris Among Broncos Bidders Likely to Make 2nd Offers

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Wollman Rink NYC

Walmart heir Rob Walton and Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris are among those who are expected to make second-round bids to buy the Denver Broncos.

Mike Klis of 9News provided the latest information Tuesday:

The sale of the Broncos is expected to net at least $5 billion, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Pat Bowlen bought a majority interest in the Broncos in 1984 for $70 million. He was the team's principal owner until 2019, when he died at the age of 75.

The Broncos have since been managed by the Pat Bowlen Trust, which announced the beginning of the sale process Feb. 1, with the intention of completing a deal before the 2022 season.

Walton and Harris are arguably the two key names on the list of prospective buyers.

Walton, 77, served as the chairman of Walmart from 1992 to 2015. Per Justin Birnbaum of Forbes, Walton has a $70.6 billion fortune. He is reportedly the 19th-richest person in the world.

Harris is the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, a global alternative investment management firm. He has been governor of the 76ers since 2011 and the Devils since 2013.

The Broncos are a team on the rise with Super-Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, now in Denver after an offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

He joins an offense with some exciting talent, including running back Javonte Williams and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, that complements last year's No. 3 scoring defense.