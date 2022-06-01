French Open 2022 Results: Nadal's Win over Djokovic Highlights Tuesday's Scores

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

Half of the French Open semifinal field is set after an exhilarating day of tennis at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the day's winners, scores, notable stats, recaps and highlights alongside the latest draw.

Women's Scores

No. 18 Coco Gauff def. Sloane Stephens: 7-5, 6-2

Martina Trevisan def. No. 17 Leylah Annie Fernandez: 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3

Women's Quarterfinals Draw (Wednesday)

No. 20 Daria Kasatkina vs. No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 11 Jessica Pegula

Women's SemifinalsDraw (Thursday)

No. 18 Coco Gauff vs. Martina Trevisan

Swiatek/Pegula winner vs. Kasatkina/Kudermetova winner

Men's Scores

No. 5 Rafael Nadal def. No. 1 Nojak Djokovic: 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4)

No. 3 Alexander Zverev def. No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz: 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7)

Men's Draw QuarterfinalsDraw (Wednesday)

No. 7 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 20 Marin Cilic

No. 8 Casper Ruud vs. Holger Rune

Men's Semifinals Draw (Friday)

No. 3 Andrey Zverev vs.No. 5 Rafael Nadal

Rublev/Cilic winner vs. Ruud/Rune winner

Stats, Recaps and Highlights

Coco Gauff's remarkable, astounding run to the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 2019 as a 15-year-old foreshadowed future success, and the time may be now as she advanced to the semifinals with a straight-set win over Sloane Stephens.

She's been on fire all tournament by winning 10-of-10 sets:

Gauff has found herself in great company thanks to her efforts:

Gauff will face Martina Trevisan, the only unseeded player remaining in the women's draw. She defeated 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez to get the job done.

Trevisan is the first Italian women to make a Grand Slam singles semifinal in seven years.

Like Gauff, Trevisan is also coming into the semifinals in great form:

This marks the first time Trevisan has reached a Grand Slam semifinal round. Roland Garros has been good to Trevisan in the past, as she reached the quarterfinals in 2020.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal looked like he would cruise, up a set and a double break, but Novak Djokovic battled back to win the second set. Undeterred, Nadal took the third set and won the fourth with a tiebreaker after finding himself down 5-2.

Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, is going for his men's record 22nd Grand Slam singles title and his 14th French Open. His longevity, frankly, is unmatched on the men's side.

Nadal has set up a date with Alexander Zverev, who beat Carlos Alcaraz in four sets to reach his fifth-ever Grand Slam semifinal and second at the French Open.

Nadal is 6-3 lifetime against Zverev, but Zverev is 3-1 in his last four matches in that matchup. However, Nadal is also 4-1 on clay against the 25-year-old German.

Zverev will be a tough test, though, especially after a big win against an excellent opponent in Alcaraz:

Zverev is also the reigning Olympic gold medalist in men's tennis, having beat Karen Khachanov in Tokyo last summer.