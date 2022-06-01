French Open 2022 Results: Nadal's Win over Djokovic Highlights Tuesday's Scores

French Open 2022 Results: Nadal's Win over Djokovic Highlights Tuesday's ScoresJune 1, 2022
Half of the French Open semifinal field is set after an exhilarating day of tennis at Roland Garros on Tuesday.
Here's a look at the day's winners, scores, notable stats, recaps and highlights alongside the latest draw.
Women's Scores
No. 18 Coco Gauff def. Sloane Stephens: 7-5, 6-2
Martina Trevisan def. No. 17 Leylah Annie Fernandez: 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3
Women's Quarterfinals Draw (Wednesday)
No. 20 Daria Kasatkina vs. No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova
No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 11 Jessica Pegula
Women's SemifinalsDraw (Thursday)
No. 18 Coco Gauff vs. Martina Trevisan
Swiatek/Pegula winner vs. Kasatkina/Kudermetova winner
Men's Scores
No. 5 Rafael Nadal def. No. 1 Nojak Djokovic: 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4)
No. 3 Alexander Zverev def. No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz: 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7)
Men's Draw QuarterfinalsDraw (Wednesday)
No. 7 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 20 Marin Cilic
No. 8 Casper Ruud vs. Holger Rune
Men's Semifinals Draw (Friday)
No. 3 Andrey Zverev vs.No. 5 Rafael Nadal
Rublev/Cilic winner vs. Ruud/Rune winner
Stats, Recaps and Highlights
Coco Gauff's remarkable, astounding run to the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 2019 as a 15-year-old foreshadowed future success, and the time may be now as she advanced to the semifinals with a straight-set win over Sloane Stephens.
WTA Insider @WTA_insider
Coco Gauff, 18, is the youngest major semifinalist since Amanda Anisimova advanced to the 2019 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> semifinals at 17. <a href="https://t.co/YNZZVQJQyR">pic.twitter.com/YNZZVQJQyR</a>
She's been on fire all tournament by winning 10-of-10 sets:
Gauff has found herself in great company thanks to her efforts:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Coco Gauff becomes the 3rd American woman 18 or under to advance to a Grand Slam semifinal since 2000 (Serena Williams, Amanda Anisimova).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> <a href="https://t.co/XioC8afJh0">pic.twitter.com/XioC8afJh0</a>
Gauff will face Martina Trevisan, the only unseeded player remaining in the women's draw. She defeated 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez to get the job done.
Trevisan is the first Italian women to make a Grand Slam singles semifinal in seven years.
Like Gauff, Trevisan is also coming into the semifinals in great form:
The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast
At 28, already with a rich and complex tennis story behind her, Martina Trevisan is into her first Grand Slam semifinal.<br><br>She beats Leylah Fernandez, unfortunately struggling with a foot issue, 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3.<br><br>Now on a 10-match winning streak. <a href="https://t.co/G5XJ0bv2T9">pic.twitter.com/G5XJ0bv2T9</a>
This marks the first time Trevisan has reached a Grand Slam semifinal round. Roland Garros has been good to Trevisan in the past, as she reached the quarterfinals in 2020.
On the men's side, Rafael Nadal looked like he would cruise, up a set and a double break, but Novak Djokovic battled back to win the second set. Undeterred, Nadal took the third set and won the fourth with a tiebreaker after finding himself down 5-2.
José Morgado @josemorgado
INCREDIBLE in Paris... again!<br><br>13 times champion Rafael Nadal comes back from 2-5 down in the 4th set to beat #1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in 4h10 and reach the semifinals at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> for a 15th time.<br><br>36th career Grand Slam semifinal. <a href="https://t.co/ZPHJnBeRRb">pic.twitter.com/ZPHJnBeRRb</a>
Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, is going for his men's record 22nd Grand Slam singles title and his 14th French Open. His longevity, frankly, is unmatched on the men's side.
enrico maria riva @enricomariariva
when nadal reached his first roland garros quarterfinal they were:<br><br>alcaraz 2 years old <br>rune 2 years old <br>sinner 4 years old<br>ruud 6 years old <br>tsitsipas 6 years old <br>rublev 7 years old <br>hurkacz 8 years old <br>zverev 8 years old <br>medvedev 9 years old <a href="https://t.co/bdIvkppruZ">pic.twitter.com/bdIvkppruZ</a>
Nadal has set up a date with Alexander Zverev, who beat Carlos Alcaraz in four sets to reach his fifth-ever Grand Slam semifinal and second at the French Open.
José Morgado @josemorgado
Alexander Zverev is into the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> semifinals for a 2nd consecutive year, beating Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) to reach the top 4 in Paris.<br><br>- First career top 10 win in a Grand Slam.<br>- 4th man to beat Alcaraz in 2022.<br><br>What a performance (and match!). <a href="https://t.co/zQLuBTuMGI">pic.twitter.com/zQLuBTuMGI</a>
Nadal is 6-3 lifetime against Zverev, but Zverev is 3-1 in his last four matches in that matchup. However, Nadal is also 4-1 on clay against the 25-year-old German.
Zverev will be a tough test, though, especially after a big win against an excellent opponent in Alcaraz:
Zverev is also the reigning Olympic gold medalist in men's tennis, having beat Karen Khachanov in Tokyo last summer.