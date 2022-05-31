Police: Jeff Gladney's Girlfriend Mercedes Andrea Palacios Also Died in Car Crash

Brett Carlsen

Mercedes Andrea Palacios also died in the fatal car crash that took the life of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department told TMZ Sports Tuesday. Palacios, who was 26 years old, reportedly had been dating Gladney.

According to police, Gladney and Palacios were found dead in a white overturned vehicle at 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Though it is unknown how fast the driver was going, police said the vehicle was "speeding when it clipped a second vehicle from behind at the time of the crash." Police said the two occupants of the other vehicle were unharmed.

Gladney was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 31 overall pick in 2020. He had signed with the Cardinals this past March.

As a rookie, Gladney recorded 81 total tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble. He was released by Minnesota prior to the 2021 season following his indictment on a felony domestic assault charge. Gladney was found not guilty in March, but he sat out the entire year as no team signed him amid his legal situation.

The Cardinals released a statement addressing Gladney's death, saying, "We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Gladney is survived by an infant son he had from a previous relationship.