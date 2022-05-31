F1 Star Sergio Perez Signs New Contract with Red Bull Through 2024

Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

After getting his first win of the season at the Monaco Grand Prix, Sergio Perez has signed an extension with Red Bull Racing through 2024, per Sky Sports.

Perez is coming off an impressive showing in Sunday's race, starting in third place but taking over the lead early and holding on for his third career win.

The Mexican driver has been in Formula One since 2011, signing with Red Bull ahead of the 2021 season.

Perez had his best career season after signing with Red Bull, earning 190 points that included one win with five total podiums on his way to a fourth-place finish. The 32-year-old also finished fourth in 2020 with the Racing Point team.

Checo is off to an even better start in 2022, currently sitting in third place through seven races in the driver standings. He is only 15 points behind leader and teammate Max Verstappen.

In addition to his recent win, Perez has three runner-up finishes and hasn't been worse than fourth in any of the last six starts.

The consistency is enough for Red Bull to stick with the driver for at least two more years as the team tries to bring home its first title since 2013, when Sebastian Vettel won the last of his four consecutive drivers' championships.

Red Bull currently leads the constructor standings by 36 points over Ferrari.