French Open 2022 Results: Previewing Djokovic vs. Nadal and All Quarterfinals Matches

Mine Kasapoglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The French Open quarterfinals are set after Monday's matches, and there are some fantastic face-offs on tap.

Below, we'll take a look at each remaining matchup as the field has dwindled to eight in the men's and women's bracket at Roland Garros.

Men's QF Matchups

No. 3 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz (Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. ET)

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 5 Rafael Nadal (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)

No. 8 Casper Ruud vs. Holger Rune (Wednesday, TBD)

No. 7 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 20 Marin Cilic (Wednesday, TBD)

Women's QF Matchups

No. 17 Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Martina Trevisan (Tuesday, 6 a.m. ET)

No. 18 Coco Gauff vs. Sloane Stephens (7:30 a.m. ET)

No. 20 Daria Kasatkina vs. No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova (Wednesday, TBD)

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 11 Jessica Pegula (Wednesday, TBD)

Preview

The most anticipated matchup, obviously, will be between Djokovic and Nadal, who have combined to win 15 of the past 17 titles at Roland Garros.

And that, of course, flatters Djokovic, seeing as how Nadal has won 13 of those titles and is the greatest French Open player in history.

Djokovic-Nadal is one of the great rivalries in the sport, with Djokovic holding a narrow 30-28 head-to-head advantage in the career matchup. But Nadal holds a 7-2 lead in the French Open. They've only met before the semifinals twice, splitting two quarterfinal showdowns.

Nadal, meanwhile, is 3-0 against Djokovic in the final at Roland Garros.

French Open history suggests that Nadal is the favorite on his preferred clay surface, though Djokovic has won two of the past three French Open matchups, including in last year's semifinals.

All eyes in the tennis world will be fixated on this epic showdown.

There are, of course, three other matches in the men's bracket, though none will offer quite the same intrigue as Djokovic-Nadal.

Zverev holds a 2-1 head-to-head matchup against Alcaraz, though the latter man won the sole clay matchup (this year's Madrid Open final). Zverev is looking to match his run to the semifinals last year and pick up a first Grand Slam title in the process, while Alcaraz has already made his deepest-ever run at Roland Garros.

Ruud should be the heavy favorite against Rune, having won all three previous matches between the pair, with all three coming on clay courts in the past two years. He has yet to drop a set in the matchup, though it took a 7-6, 7-5 scoreline to get past Rune in Monte Carlo this year.

Finally, Rublev holds a career 4-2 advantage in his head-to-head matchups with Cilic, though Cilic won the lone clay showdown between the men and also won the last time they faced, in the Round of 32 at this year's Australian Open.

On the women's side, three Americans—Gauff, Stephens and Pegula—will be gunning for glory at Roland Garros, with the matchup between Gauff and Stephens one of the most intriguing showdowns of the tournament.

Surprisingly, the two Americans have only faced each other once, with Stephens beating Gauff at the 2021 U.S. Open. Gauff is seeking her first-ever Grand Slam title in her second straight trip to the Roland Garros quarters, while Stephens—who won the 2017 U.S. Open and reached the 2018 French Open final—is looking to return to the form that saw her climb as high as No. 3 in the rankings back in 2018.

The 18-year-old Gauff is one of four teenagers in the quarterfinals, joining Rune, Fernandez and Alcaraz.

"I really am just enjoying the tournament, enjoying life," Gauff told reporters Sunday. "I'm not thinking about, you know, the end result. I'm just enjoying the match ahead of me and whatever happens, happens—it's out of my control. I'm going to give it my best either way."

Pegula, meanwhile, will try to unseat Swiatek, who has only won a paltry 32 straight matches and has dropped just one set at Roland Garros during this tournament.

The 20-year-old Swiatek won this tournament in 2020, has emerged as the top-ranked player in the women's game and has five tournament triumphs to her name. No player in the women's game is currently playing better.

Her and Pegula have split their two lifetime matches, however. The pair are the only players ranked in the top 15 still remaining in the women's field.

Fernandez will face the unseeded Trevisan in the first quarterfinal on Tuesday, the first time the two have faced, with the 17-seed the prohibitive favorite. It will be the first seeded player Trevisan has faced at this year's French Open in her impressive run to the quarters.

Finally, a pair of Russian players, Kasatkina and Kudermetova, round out the remaining field. Kasatkina has won the only professional meeting between the pair.

"I'm excited about the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, most important," Kasatkina told reporters. "It doesn't matter who is on the other side of the net.''