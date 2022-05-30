Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens 'Believe Trust Is a Huge Factor' Amid Contract Talks

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When Lamar Jackson negotiates a new contract with the Baltimore Ravens, leaks will reportedly be kept to a minimum, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

"The Ravens believe trust is a huge factor, really, in all areas for Jackson, but especially with the contract negotiation," Breer reported Monday. "So the circle will be kept small on his contract talks, and I'd expect the Baltimore brass will be protective with information on it."

Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and skipped the team's voluntary organized team activities last week, but the Ravens mostly kept quiet on the subject.

"I'll just let Lamar speak for himself on that," head coach John Harbaugh said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "It's for him to talk about. You can ask him."

"Voluntary does means voluntary," Ravens president Sashi Brown told WBAL Radio (h/t Hensley). "... I don't think any reason for alarm."

Jackson provided his own thoughts on social media following criticism about missing OTAs:

Though the quarterback might be frustrated at some coverage in the media, the Ravens are ensuring his relationship with the team remains intact.

Baltimore will look for Jackson to rejoin the squad at the mandatory minicamp scheduled to begin June 14.