NFL Rumors: Browns Don't Plan to Cut Baker Mayfield; Panthers Lack 'Consensus' on QB

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is still in limbo as he waits for a resolution to his trade request.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns "have no plans" to cut Mayfield even if he's still on the roster when training camp opens in July.

Cabot also noted that the Carolina Panthers, who have often been linked to Mayfield, don't have an "organizational consensus" on the 2018 No. 1 overall pick as they decide whether to trade for him.

When the Browns were in discussions about trading for Deshaun Watson, Mayfield told ESPN's Adam Schefter he formally requested a trade.

"It's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," Mayfield said. "The relationship is too far gone to mend. It's in the best interests of both sides to move on."

Cabot reported on March 17 that the Browns told Mayfield's agent they would not be accommodating his trade request. At that point, Schefter noted the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints were believed to be the finalists for Watson.

Three days later, the Browns announced they acquired Watson from the Houston Texans. The team also signed Jacoby Brissett on March 25.

Despite having Watson and Brissett under contract, the Browns have held on to Mayfield in hopes they'll be able to get something for him. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted shortly after the deal for Watson that Cleveland still wanted a first-round draft pick for Mayfield.

Per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers and Browns had trade talks during the NFL draft that fell apart because Carolina wanted Cleveland to pay $13-14 million of Mayfield's 2022 salary.

Sam Darnold is currently projected to be Carolina's starting quarterback in 2022. It also selected Matt Corral with the No. 94 overall pick in April's draft.

The Seattle Seahawks are another team that's been linked to Mayfield, though it doesn't sound like they are interested in trading for him. Cabot noted Seattle "would sign" Mayfield as a free agent if the Browns were to release him.

Mayfield, who has one year remaining on his rookie contract, is owed $18.9 million this season.

In January, Mayfield announced he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He originally suffered the injury during a Week 2 game against the Texans last season.

The 27-year-old has had an inconsistent start to his NFL career. He has thrown for at least 3,000 yards in each of his first four seasons but had a career-low 17 touchdown passes in 14 starts in 2021.