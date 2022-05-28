Heat Fined $25K for Violating Bench Decorum Rules in Game 6 Win vs. Celtics

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced Saturday that it fined the Miami Heat $25,000 for the actions of players on the bench during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday.

In a statement, the league referenced the Heat's "team bench decorum," noting that players "stood for an extended period in Miami's bench area, stood away from the team's bench and were on, encroaching upon or entering the playing court during live game action."

The Heat defeated the Celtics 111-103 in Boston, thus forcing a Game 7 in Miami on Sunday night.

Friday marked a highly important, emotional game for the Heat, who trailed 3-2 in the series and needed a victory to force Game 7.

After playing poorly in Game 4 and 5 losses, the Heat got back on track in Game 6 thanks largely to a spectacular performance from Jimmy Butler.

Butler exited Game 3 with a knee injury, and while he suited up in Games 4 and 5, he was held to 13 points or fewer in both and didn't look like his usual self.

On Friday, Butler went off for a game-high 47 points, as well as nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals, willing the Heat to a win.

Miami also got its best game out of guard Kyle Lowry in the series, as he registered 18 points and 10 assists.

With Butler, Lowry and Co. playing quality basketball, the Heat players had plenty to cheer about from the bench area.

Since the Heat and Celtics are set for Game 7, the atmosphere could be even more raucous at FTX Arena on Sunday when Miami hosts Boston.

The winner will move on to the NBA Finals, where they will face the Golden State Warriors, beginning June 2.