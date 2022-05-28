Lakers News: Tyrese Martin, Keon Ellis Headline Saturday's Pre-Draft Workouts

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

Six players are scheduled to take part in the Los Angeles Lakers' pre-draft workout Saturday, including UConn guard Tyrese Martin and Alabama guard Keon Ellis.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported the entire list.

Per the original pre-draft workout list provided Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll, Baylor guard James Akinjo was not originally scheduled to take part in the workout. With Villanova guard Collin Gillespie now out, Akinjo has stepped into his place.

This workout marks the Lakers' second pre-draft exercise. They hosted six players on May 10:

The Lakers do not currently hold a 2022 NBA draft choice. They traded their first-rounder to the New Orleans Pelicans in the three-team Anthony Davis deal in 2019. L.A. also moved its second-round pick to the Washington Wizards to complete that trade.

However, the Lakers have interest in buying a second-round draft choice, per John Hollinger of The Athletic.

Ellis appears to be the highest-ranked player that the Lakers have brought in thus far. He ranks No. 57 on Rookie Scale's top-100 NBA draft consensus big board. The only other top-100 player on the Lakers' list is Martin at No. 95.

Ellis, 22, averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crimson Tide last year. Martin, 23, posted 13.6 points (43.0 percent three-point shooting) and 7.5 rebounds in 2021-22. Both players are 6'6" guards.

This year's NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 23.