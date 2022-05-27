Zach LaVine Rumors: Mavs Viewed as Sign-and-Trade Option for Bulls Star Free Agent

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly may have interest in pursuing guard Zach LaVine via a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, LaVine may have "more interest in leaving Chicago than initially presumed," which has resulted in several teams emerging as candidates to acquire him in a sign-and-trade deal.

Stein named the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs as teams believed to be in the mix for LaVine, and noted that sources believe the Mavericks are weighing the possibility of making the move as well since the Mavs are "intent on finding at least one more All-Star-caliber player" to complement superstar guard Luka Doncic.

