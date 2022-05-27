Warriors' Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Finals MVP in B/R App Poll

AP Photo/John Hefti

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was selected as the MVP of the Western Conference Finals in a vote of over 16,000 fans in the Bleacher Report app.

Curry, who was also honored with the first annual Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP Award, averaged 23.8 points, 7.4 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 threes as the Warriors eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in five games. He shot 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Here's a look at the complete voting results from the B/R app:

Stephen Curry: 67.3 percent

Klay Thompson: 21.7 percent

Jordan Poole: 7.2 percent

Draymond Green: 3.8 percent

Curry was the Dubs' leading scorer in each of the second-round series' first four games, and he dished out nine assists in Thursday night's clincher as Thompson knocked down eight threes en route to 32 points in a 120-110 win.

Luka Doncic led the Mavs by averaging 32 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 3.6 threes and 1.6 steals in the series, but he didn't have enough support to keep pace with the star-studded Warriors.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr described Curry as "our engine offensively," and the eight-time All-Star said the team's latest trip to the NBA Finals carries a "different vibe" because of his family life compared to the early years of the team's dynastic run.

"It puts it all into perspective, the fact of where we are in our career, we're still playing at this high of a level," Curry told reporters. "Not thinking too far ahead, we want to get the job done in the Finals, but we still have a lot more in the tank."

The Warriors reached five consecutive Finals starting in 2015 and captured three championships over that span (2015, 2017 and 2018).

Golden State's last two seasons were derailed by injuries—Curry was limited to five games in 2019-20 and Thompson missed both campaigns—which brought a brief halt to the dynasty as the team fell short of the playoffs each year.

Fueled by better health, the Warriors returned with a vengeance this season, posting a 53-29 record during the regular season and compiling a 12-4 mark so far in the playoffs.

Now Curry and Co. are four wins away from returning to the top of the basketball word.