French Open 2022 Results: Djokovic, Nadal Wins Highlight Friday Singles Results

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal headlined the players in action Friday at Stade Roland Garros as the third round of the 2022 French Open kicked off in Paris.

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz were also on the schedule as part of a star-studded top half of the men's draw at the season's second Grand Slam tournament.

It's a different story on the women's side, where a series of upsets left no top-10 seeds in the bottom half of the bracket, creating a path to the final for some unexpected contenders. Notable names to take the court included Victoria Azarenka and Coco Gauff.

Let's check out the complete list of singles results, which will be updated through the conclusion of Friday's play. That's followed by a recap of some of the day's top matches.

Men's Results

(1) Novak Djokovic d. Aljaz Bedene; 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

(3) Alexander Zverev vs. Brandon Nakashima

(5) Rafael Nadal d. (26) Botic van de Zandschulp; 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

(6) Carlos Alcaraz vs. (27) Sebastian Korda

(9) Felix Auger-Aliassime d. Filip Krajinovic; 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5

(10) Cameron Norrie vs. (21) Karen Khachanov

(15) Diego Schwartzman d. (18) Grigor Dimitrov; 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

(23) John Isner vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Women's Results

(17) Leylah Fernandez d. (14) Belinda Bencic; 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

(15) Victoria Azarenka vs. (23) Jil Teichmann

(18) Coco Gauff d. Kaia Kanepi; 6-3, 6-4

Aliaksandra Sasnovich d. (21) Angelique Kerber; 6-4, 7-6 (5)

(27) Amanda Anisimova d. Karolina Muchova; 6-7 (7), 6-2, 3-0 ret.

(31) Elise Mertens d. Varvara Gracheva; 6-2, 6-3

Martina Trevisan d. Daria Saville; 6-3, 6-4

Sloane Stephens vs. Diane Parry

Day 6 Recap

Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at last year's French Open, which remains her best singles result in a major, and now she's one win from matching that feat.

The 18-year-old Atlanta native has reached the fourth round without dropping a set, and she was highly efficient in Friday's win over Kanepi. She recorded just 13 unforced errors, 16 fewer than her Estonian counterpart, and registered 20 winners.

"I knew going into it, it was going to be a tough match," Gauff said. "I've been coming to France since I was 10 years old, so I think that helped me a lot. I guess it makes me a clay-court—I don't want to say specialist, but, you know, good at it."

Djokovic, the tournament's defending champion and No. 1 seed, continued to roll through the men's bracket with his straight-set triumph over Bedene.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion won 85 percent of the points on his first serve and compiled terrific ratios for both aces to double faults (9-1) and winners to unforced errors (30-18). He added five breaks of serve in a mostly drama-free victory.

His draw starts to get a lot tougher, starting with Schwartzman in the fourth round.

Nadal also continued to cruise through the early rounds with a win over Van de Zandschulp.

The King of Clay's defensive prowess was on full display once again as he finished with only 13 unforced errors. He won 48 percent of points on the return and secured six breaks of serve.

It's the 17th time Nadal has advanced to at least the fourth round of the French Open in 18 appearances. The only exception came in 2016 when he was forced to withdraw after the second round because of injury.

Several more marquee matches are still to come in Paris.