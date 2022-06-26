Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Foot Injury Not Expected to Be Serious After Leaving Game

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. exited Saturday's 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers with left-foot soreness and will be further evaluated, manager Brian Snitker said, according to The Athletic's David O'Brien.

Snitker does not believe the injury is serious, though it's unclear if he will play Sunday's game.

Acuna fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning of Saturday's game and wasn't removed until the eighth inning. Snitker said he wanted to be cautious with the ailment, removing Acuna before the ninth inning.

Acuna, 24, tore his ACL in July 2021 and cut short what had been shaping up to be a fantastic season (.283 with 24 homers and 52 RBI in 82 games).

Even without him, however, the Braves still went on to win their first World Series title since 1995.

This season, Acuna dealt with a Grade 1 quad strain in May and missed five games that month with right groin tightness. The Braves generally haven't overworked Acuna this season as he works back from last season's ACL tear.

"It really was a long, difficult process," Acuna told reporters in late April when he returned from that injury. "I'm just really excited to be back."

When on the field, he's been excellent yet again, hitting .282 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 42 games.

"What he can do offensively, defensively, on the bases, he's a game-changer," third baseman Austin Riley told reporters in April regarding Acuna. "To have him back in the lineup is huge."

That makes any injury to the young star a major concern. While he's out of action, look for Guillermo Heredia to handle right-field duties.