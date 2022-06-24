Jalen Williams Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Thunder Roster

Loren Orr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder used the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NBA draft to select Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jalen Williams

Position: SG

Height: 6'5"

Pro Comparison: Ayo Dosunmu

Scouting Report: Williams will be one of the most efficient guards in the draft. He has a versatile skill set and defensive tools that should create an easy fit if given the right role.

Thunder Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Chet Holmgren, C: Rookie scale contract

Ousmane Dieng, SG/SF: Rookie scale contract

Jalen Williams, SG: Rookie scale contract

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: $35.4M (2027)

Derrick Favors, C: $9.7M (2023)

JaMychal Green, PF: $8.2M (2023)

Josh Giddey, SG: $6.8M (2025)

Aleksej Pokusevski, PF: $3.6M (2024)

Tre Mann, PG: $3.5M (2025)

Mike Muscala, PF: $3.5M (2023, Team Option)

Darius Bazley, SF: $2.9M (2023)

Ty Jerome, PG: $2.8M (2023)

Kenrich Williams, SF: $2M (2023)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF: $2M (2025)

Theo Maledon, PG: $2M (2024)

Isaiah Roby, SF: $1.6M (2023, Team Option)

Aaron Wiggins, SG: $1.6M (2025)

Vit Krejci, PG: $1.6M (2025)

Luguentz Dort, SG: $1.3M (2023, Team Option)

Free Agents

Melvin Frazier, SF: RFA

Williams is coming off a breakout year for the Broncos, averaging 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Only Gonzaga All-American Drew Timme averaged more points per game in the WCC.

He also remained efficient as a go-to option for Santa Clara, shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three-point range.

The 6'5" guard especially turned heads at the NBA scouting combine, measuring a 7'2" wingspan with a 33.5-inch standing vertical that tied for second among all prospects in the class.

With his proven production and physical tools, Williams' game should translate well to the next level as he tries to make an early impact for the Thunder.