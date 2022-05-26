James Worthy: All NBA Players Do is 'Practice 3s, Lift Weights, Get Tattoos, Tweet'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Hall of Famer and current Los Angeles Lakers analyst James Worthy became the latest former player to rip on the current generation of ballers because things aren't exactly the same now as they were back in the day.

Worthy argued on the Stoney & Jansen Show that players spending less time in college in the one-and-done era has made the game "less fundamentally sound," among other complaints (h/t Yahoo's Noah A. McGee):

"I mean, Kareem had four years with John Wooden, Michael Jordan and I had three years with Dean Smith, Isiah (Thomas) had some years with Bobby Knight. So you learned the fundamentals. Not only that, you learned how to live. You learned how to balance your freaking checkbook in college, there's a lot of things. When you don't get that, guys are coming to the NBA who are not fundamentally sound. All they do is practice threes, lift weights, get tattoos, tweet and go on social media. That's it."

