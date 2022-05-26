Kyle Lowry Organized Bahamas Trip for Heat Players in Days Before Playoffs Started

Elsa/Getty Images

Kyle Lowry is an NBA champion, a six-time All-Star and, apparently, a travel agent.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the veteran point guard organized a team trip to the Bahamas for the Miami Heat as the play-in tournament unfolded.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said:

"Kyle met with me and told me what he wanted to do with the team. He had all the logistics figured out and I gave him my blessings. There are only about a handful of players like Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Udonis Haslem who've played for this franchise that I know could have pulled off something like this. It shows you how special Kyle is and how much we really respect him as a person and a player."

This is Lowry's first season with the Heat, but it is clear the team has grown fond of the Villanova product.

"Heat players raved about the trip, saying it was a welcomed excursion that provided a nice mental break and a bonding period beyond the ordinary," Haynes wrote.

Unfortunately for Lowry, he has been in and out of the lineup during the playoffs because of a hamstring injury and appears limited when he is on the floor. He missed the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics and averaged just 4.7 points per night while shooting 21.7 percent from the field over the next three.

Whether he can bounce back ahead of Friday's Game 6 could mean the difference between a decisive Game 7 and elimination for a Miami team facing a 3-2 deficit.