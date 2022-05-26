French Open 2022 Results: Medvedev, Badosa Wins Highlight Thursday's Singles Results

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Paula Badosa was among the players who punched their ticket to the third round of the 2022 French Open during Thursday's action at Stade Roland Garros.

While third-seeded Badosa survived an upset bid from Kaja Juvan, No. 8 seed Karolína Pliskova became the latest high-profile contender to get knocked out of the women's draw as wild card Leolia Jeanjean scored the most prominent victory of her career.

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev headlined the Grand Slam title hopefuls to take the court in the men's bracket.

Let's check out the full list of singles results, which will be updated through the conclusion of the day's clay-court play. That's followed by a look at some of the top matches.

Women's Results

(1) Iga Swiatek d. Alison Riske; 6-0, 6-2

(3) Paula Badosa d. Kaja Juvan; 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

(7) Aryna Sabalenka vs. Madison Brengle

Leolia Jeanjean d. (8) Karolina Pliskova; 6-2, 6-2

(9) Danielle Collins vs. Shelby Rogers

(11) Jessica Pegula d. Anhelina Kalinina; 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

(13) Jelena Ostapenko vs. Alize Cornet

(16) Elena Rybakina d. Katie Volynets; 6-4, 6-0

(19) Simona Halep vs. Qinwen Zheng

(20) Daria Kasatkina d. Fernanda Contreras Gomez; 6-0, 6-3

(22) Madison Keys d. Caroline Garcia; 6-4, 7-6 (3)

(24) Tamara Zidansek d. Mayar Sherif; walkover

(28) Camila Giorgi d. Yulia Putintseva; 6-3, 7-5

(29) Veronika Kudermetova d. Aleksandra Krunic; 6-3, 6-3

Irina-Camelia Begu d. (30) Ekaterina Alexandrova; 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4

Danka Kovinic d. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova; 6-3, 7-5

Men's Results

(2) Daniil Medvedev d. Laslo Djere; 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Zdenek Kolar

(7) Andrey Rublev vs. Federico Delbonis

(8) Casper Ruud d. Emil Ruusuvuori; 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

(11) Jannik Sinner vs. Roberto Carballes Baena

(12) Hubert Hurkacz d. Marco Cecchinato; 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

(20) Marin Cilic d. Marton Fucsovics; 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

Mackenzie McDonald d. (22) Nikoloz Basilashvili; 6-3, 6-1, 6-4

David Goffin d. (24) Frances Tiafoe; 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-4

(28) Miomir Kecmanovic d. Alexander Bublik; 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1

(29) Dan Evans vs. Mikael Ymer

(32) Lorenzo Sonego d. Joao Sousa; 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4

Holger Rune d. Henri Laaksonen; 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Hugo Gaston d. Pedro Cachin; 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Cristian Garin vs. Ilya Ivashka

Gilles Simon vs. Steve Johnson

Day 5 Recap

After dropping just two games in a rout of Fiona Ferro in the first round, Badosa received her first real test of the tournament against Juvan.

Both players played well throughout the second-round encounter, combining for 69 winners, which is a good sign for the women's No. 3 seed. She was able to fend off a strong challenge on the strength of three breaks in the deciding third set.

"It was a very tough match and I expected a match like this," Badosa told reporters. "I still need matches here to feel a little bit better. I was nervous and stressed. She was running, getting all the balls. In that moment, I tried to stay as calm as possible and play aggressively."

She could still benefit from cleaning up some of the mistakes on her serve after tallying nine double faults through her first two matches.

Pliskova wasn't able to overcome her mistakes in the loss to Jeanjean.

She finished with more unforced errors (28) than winners (21) and more double faults (five) than aces (two). It allowed her French counterpart, who played a controlled match with just 17 winners and 12 unforced errors, to pull off the upset.

It's the latest disappointment at the French Open for Pliskova, who's failed to advance beyond the third round in 10 of her 11 appearances. The only exception was a semifinal run in 2017.

On the men's side, Medvedev delivered an early statement with his second consecutive straight-set victory to open the event.

The No. 2 seed made consistent inroads on Djere's serve, winning 50 percent of the points in the return game and securing seven breaks.

"Today, I think, to be honest, Laslo was playing the better clay-court tennis," Medvedev said. "But I managed to fight and just put one more ball in the court than him, and it was a very tough match, but I am happy to win."

Several of the day's top matches are still to come in Paris.