J.J. Watt to Host Capital One's 'The Match 6' Press Conference with Brady, NFL QBs

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt is joining Turner Sports' coverage of Capital One's The Match on June 1.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday that Watt will host Hot Seat Press Conference 2.0, which will stream on Bleacher Report.

As part of the show, the six-time All-Pro will field questions from fans on the B/R app and B/R's social media channels. The questions will them be directed toward the four participants in The Match: Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

The press conference will begin at 5:45 p.m. ET on June 1 on the B/R app. The Match will then get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on TNT, truTV and HLN.

Allen and Mahomes will face off against Brady and Rodgers at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.