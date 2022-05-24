LeBron James: 'There Simply Has to Be Change' After Texas Elementary School Shooting

Allison Farrand/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James wants change in the wake of yet another mass shooting in the United States.

The Los Angeles Lakers star responded to Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by offering his thoughts and prayers to those affected and adding, "These are kids and we keep putting them in harm's way at school. Like seriously 'AT SCHOOL' where it's suppose to be the safest!"

Jennifer Henderson, Jamiel Lynch and Eric Levenson of CNN reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said an 18-year-old man killed 14 students and one teacher in the shooting.

The gunman died as well.

The latest shooting comes shortly after a gunman killed 10 people and injured three more in a shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets store in a largely Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, earlier this month, per CNN.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said it was a racist hate crime attack, and the suspect told authorities he was targeting the Black community, per CNN.

It is notable James pointed out children are supposed to be the safest when they are at school because of how involved he is with education off the court.

The LeBron James Family Foundation helped open the I PROMISE School in Akron, Ohio, with its website saying it is "dedicated to those students who are already falling behind and in danger of falling through the cracks."

James has long been a public advocate of the importance of education, and thousands even signed a petition for him to be the United States Secretary of Education in 2018.