ACC Baseball Tournament 2022: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 ACC Baseball Tournament starts on Tuesday with a tripleheader of action from Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Virginia Tech surprised most analysts by winning its first regular-season conference title since 2000.

The Hokies were predicted to finish sixth in the Coastal Division by ACC head coaches coming into the season. Instead, they finished 40-11 overall (19-9 in conference) and enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Of the 14 teams in the ACC, 11 won at least 30 games during the regular season. Virginia Tech, Louisville, Wake Forest, Miami and Virginia all enter the tournament with at least 35 victories.

Unlike most major conference tournaments that use a double-elimination format, the ACC tournament is divided into four pools of three teams. The winner of each pool will advance to the semifinals on Saturday, with the semifinal winners playing in the championship game on Sunday.

2022 ACC Tournament Pools

Pool A: No. 1 Virginia Tech, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 12 Clemson

Pool B: No. 2 Louisville, No. 7 Georgia Tech, No. 11 Pittsburgh

Pool C: No. 3 Miami, No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 10 North Carolina State

Pool D: No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Virginia, No. 9 Florida State

2022 ACC Tournament Results - Tuesday, May 24

No. 11 Pittsburgh def. No. 7 Georgia Tech, 12-6

No. 10 North Carolina State vs. No. 6 Wake Forest, 3 p.m. ET

No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 8 North Carolina, 7 p.m. ET

Recap

Pittsburgh 12, Georgia Tech 6

Pittsburgh jumped on Georgia Tech starter John Medich with two runs in the first inning and pounded out 16 hits en route to a 12-6 victory in the first game of the ACC tournament.

After falling behind 2-0 before taking their first at-bat of the game, the Yellow Jackets did respond with six unanswered runs from innings three through five. They held a 6-2 lead going into the top of the sixth inning.

The wheels fell off for Georgia Tech at that point. Pitt sent 12 hitters to the plate and scored eight runs before Bryce Hulett's double play finally ended the frame. The inning started with Sky Duff walking on four pitches and Ron Washington Jr. hitting a two-run homer.

Hulett followed with a homer of his own two pitches later to cut the deficit to 6-5.

Two batters later, Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall brought in left-hander Sam Crawford out of the bullpen. The results didn't get any better for the Yellow Jackets.

Brock Franks was hit on the second pitch from Crawford. Dom Papa and Jeffrey Wehler followed with back-to-back RBI singles that put the Panthers on top for good.

Wehler provided insurance in the ninth inning with an RBI single. Franks scored the 12th run of the game on a wild pitch by Georgia Tech reliever Camron Hill.

Jonathan Bautista was fantastic out of the bullpen for Pitt. He came on to start the sixth inning after starter Matt Gilbertson allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits in five innings.

Bautista allowed just two hits over the final four innings to seal the win.

The win comes after Pitt was swept in a three-game series at home by Georgia Tech to finish the regular season over the weekend.

Pitt will have a chance to clinch the top spot in Pool B and a berth in the semifinals with a win over No. 2 Louisville on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. The Yellow Jackets have a day off to regroup before playing the Cardinals on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET in the final game in Pool B.