Marshawn Lynch Says He Laughed at Seahawks' Pete Carroll for Super Bowl 49 Play Call

AP Photo/Michael Perez

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch said he didn't have much of an interaction with head coach Pete Carroll after the interception at the end of Super Bowl XLIX that clinched the championship for the New England Patriots.

In one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history, the Seahawks had the ball at the Pats' one-yard line down by four with 24 seconds left. Instead of handing the ball to Lynch, Seattle called a Russell Wilson pass, which was intercepted by Malcolm Butler.

Actor Kevin Hart asked Lynch about the immediate aftermath of that play on the Cold as Balls episode released Tuesday (8:50 mark of video).

"I come off the sideline, and in my mind, I'm confused," Lynch said. "And I'm walking by Pete, I'm just laughing at him like, 'Bro, what the...'"

Lynch joked he got over the disappointment by meeting singer Lenny Kravitz, who performed alongside Katy Perry during the Super Bowl halftime show, and then having a party with his entire family that included a delivery of 76 12-bottle Hennessy cases.

The Seahawks were trying to win their second straight Super Bowl title after beating the Denver Broncos to close out the 2013 season. They've made the playoffs five times in the seven years since that heartbreaking loss but have never returned to the Super Bowl.

Carroll accepted responsibility for the play-calling mistake in the aftermath of the loss.

"I told those guys, 'That's my fault, totally,'" Carroll said. "But we had plenty of time to win the game ... we were playing for third and fourth down, give them no time left ... but didn't work out that way."

Lynch last played in 2019 but hasn't formally announced his retirement.