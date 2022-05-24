French Open 2022 Results: Medvedev Win, Shapovalov Upset Highlight Tuesday Results

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The first round of the 2022 French Open is scheduled to wrap up Tuesday at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Daniil Medvedev headlined the action in the men's draw, making quick work of Facundo Bagnis in a straight-set victory. Denis Shapovalov was among the seeded players to see their run in the season's second Grand Slam event come to an early end.

No. 3 seed Paula Badosa and 2018 French Open champion Simona Halep led the group of high-profile players to take the court in the women's bracket.

Let's check out the full list of singles results from Roland Garros, which will be updated through the conclusion of play. That's followed by a recap of the day's notable action.

Men's Results

(2) Daniil Medvedev d. Facundo Bagnis; 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Lorenzo Musetti

(7) Andrey Rublev d. Soonwoo Kwon; 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

(8) Casper Ruud vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

(11) Jannik Sinner vs. Bjorn Fratangelo

(12) Hubert Hurkacz vs. Giulio Zeppieri

Holger Rune d. (14) Denis Shapovalov; 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4)

(16) Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Gilles Simon

(19) Alex de Minaur vs. Hugo Gaston

(24) Frances Tiafoe vs. Benjamin Bonzi

(27) Sebastian Korda d. John Millman; 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (6)

Cristian Garin d. (30) Tommy Paul; 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3

(32) Lorenzo Sonego d. Peter Gojowczyk; 6-2, 6-2, 6-1

Joao Sousa d. Chun-hsin Tseng; 6-7 (5), 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Laslo Djere d. Ricardas Berankis; 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Emil Ruusuvuori d. Ugo Humbert; 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2

Alexander Bublik d. Arthur Rinderknech; 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Richard Gasquet d. Lloyd Harris; 6-1, 6-3, 6-4

Alex Molcan d. Federico Coria; 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Ilya Ivashka d. Benoit Paire; 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5

Henri Laaksonen d. Pedro Martinez; 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (1)

David Goffin d. Jiri Lehecka; 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Adrian Mannarino vs. Federico Delbonis

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Oscar Otte

Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Andujar

Lucas Pouille vs. Zdenek Kolar

Jiri Vesely vs. Steve Johnson

Women's Results

(3) Paula Badosa vs. Fiona Ferro

(7) Aryna Sabalenka vs. Chloe Paquet

(8) Karolina Pliskova d. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo; 2-6, 6-3, 6-1

(9) Danielle Collins d. Viktoriya Tomova; 6-0, 6-4

(11) Jessica Pegula vs. Qiang Wang

(13) Jelena Ostapenko d. Lucia Bronzetti; 6-1, 6-4

(16) Elena Rybakina d. Arantxa Rus; 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

(19) Simona Halep vs. Nastasja Schunk

(20) Daria Kasatkina vs. Rebecca Sramkova

(22) Madison Keys d. Anna Kalinskaya; 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

(24) Tamara Zidansek vs. Claire Liu

(28) Camila Giorgi vs. Shuai Zhang

(30) Ekaterina Alexandrova d. Greet Minnen; 7-5, 6-3

Aleksandra Krunic d. Kamilla Rakhimova; 6-4, 6-3

Alize Cornet d. Misaki Doi; 6-2, 6-0

Katie Volynets d. Viktorija Golubic; 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Caroline Garcia d. Taylor Townsend; 6-3, 6-4

Irina-Camelia Begu d. Jasmine Paolini; 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5)

Shelby Rogers vs. Tereza Martincova

Mayar Sherif vs. Marta Kostyuk

Yulia Putintseva vs. Irina Bara

Hailey Baptiste vs. Anhelina Kalinina

Oksana Selekhmeteva vs. Kaja Juvan

Madison Brengle vs. Mihaela Buzarnescu

Panna Udvardy vs. Fernanda Contreras

Day 3 Recap

Medvedev, who recently returned from a six-week absence because of a hernia injury, looked like he's already trending back toward top form as he breezed past Bagnis.

The No. 2 seed racked up significant advantages in winners (35-14) and aces (12-0). He also won 57 percent of the points on his Argentine counterpart's serve en route to eight breaks.

"I love Roland Garros, especially since last year," Medvedev said after the win, referencing his quarterfinal run after four straight first-round exits. "Before that, I don't know if I actually loved it given that I was out on the Sunday when the tournament was actually starting on the Monday."

Shapovalov has endured similar struggles in Paris. He's never advanced beyond the second round in four career appearances.

His loss to Rune was almost entirely self-inflicted. The Canadian finished with far more unforced errors (53) than winners (27) and also tallied six double faults. That allowed the unseeded Danish teenager to advance despite just 17 winners and no aces.

"It was difficult," Shapovalov told reporters. "For sure I wasn't able to bring out my best performance. It's definitely frustrating. But yeah, it just shows I have a lot to work on. And just excited to get back to work. Never think I'm done learning and improving. So, yeah, it's difficult moment, but I just keep working."

Rune previously captured the French Open junior boys title in 2019.

Karolina Pliskova and Danielle Collins were among the early winners in the women's draw with many of Tuesday's top matches still to come.