Bradley Beal 'Still Leaning Towards Signing' Wizards Contract 'Worth Roughly $250M'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is undoubtedly one of the most coveted players around the league, but it appears that he doesn't plan on going anywhere.

According to Ava Wallace of the Washington Post, Beal is likely to sign a massive contract extension to remain with the franchise despite its perennial struggles.

"Beal said he is still leaning toward signing a multiyear deal with Washington worth roughly $250 million this July, and in the meantime, he’s focused on rehab after having his cast removed in late April following season-ending wrist surgery in February," Wallace wrote.

Per Spotrac, Beal has the choice of playing the 2022-23 season under a $36.4 player option. He would then become an unrestricted free agent and undoubtedly draw a ton of interest on the open market.

Beal was limited to 40 games in the 2021-22 season because of his wrist injury. He averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists, but he shot a career-low 30 percent from three-point range.

The Wizards drafted Beal with the No. 3 pick in 2012. Since then, he's grown to become the face of the franchise. He's earned three career selections to the NBA All-Star Game. However, Beal has had trouble staying healthy in recent years, failing to play more than 60 games in any of the past three seasons.

Despite his time away from the court, Beal said he's realized how much he loves the Washington, D.C. community and being part of the franchise with which he started his career.

"This injury also gave me a mental break, a time to evaluate life, and I haven't changed my mindset," Beal said. "I enjoy being in D.C., I enjoy being on this team."



Washington went 35-47 and fell short of the playoffs for the third time in the last for years. The Wizards have the No. 10 pick in next month's NBA draft, so perhaps they find a blue-chip player who can fit nicely alongside Beal.