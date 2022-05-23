Peng Shuai, Candace Parker Among Athletes on 2022 Time 100 Most Influential List

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Tennis star Peng Shuai and Chicago Sky star Candace Parker were among the athletes who made the cut for Time's list of the 100 most influential people in 2022.

The list also included 2022 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen, Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal and United States women's national team stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.