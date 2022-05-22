NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament 2022: Semifinal Bracket, Schedule After QF Results

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Cornell and Maryland filled out the semifinal field in the 2022 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament.

Rutgers and Princeton punched their tickets Saturday with their victories in the quarterfinal round. That left two more spots up for grabs.

On Sunday, No. 7 Cornell faced off with a Delaware squad that was fresh off upsetting Georgetown. On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Maryland took on Virginia in a rematch of the 2021 title game.

Here's how things look heading into the semis.

Quarterfinal Results

No. 6 Rutgers def. No. 3 Penn 11-9

No. 5 Princeton def. No. 4 Yale 14-10

No. 7 Cornell def. Delaware 10-8

No. 1 Maryland def. Virginia 18-9

Semifinal Schedule

No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 5 Princeton

No. 7 Cornell vs. No. 6 Rutgers

The semifinals are scheduled for May 28, and the game times are yet to be announced. Bracket can be found here.

Sunday Recap

Less than one minute had come off the clock before John Piatelli put Cornell up on Delaware in the first period. Piatelli added a second at the 7:48 mark before the Blue Hens reeled off four unanswered goals to jump ahead 4-2.

Spencer Wirtheim got one back for the Big Red before the period ended, and Angelo Petrakis and CJ Kirst each scored in the second frame to put them back into the lead.

While the second period belonged to Cornell, Delaware battled back and tied things up at seven goals apiece in the third.

Michael Long broke the deadlock at the 10:06 mark of the fourth period as the Big Red capitalized on a turnover by Reed Kurtz.

Goals by Wirtheim and Billy Coyle provided a sizable buffer for Connor Buczek's team, one too big for Delaware to overcome at such a late juncture.

There wasn't much in the way of drama as Maryland took down Virginia in resounding fashion.

After the first period, the Terps were up 4-1, and their lead had swelled to 9-4 by halftime, with Anthony DeMaio netting a hat trick. They were up by as many as 10 goals in the third period as they kept pouring it on. Only six seconds separated goals by Logan Wisnauskas and Owen Murphy.

Wisnauskas finished with a hat trick of his own, while Murphy poured in four goals.

Maryland clearly had some unfinished business after losing to Virginia in last year's national championship, and denying the Cavaliers a third straight title in such emphatic fashion likely added to the thrill of Sunday's victory.

The Terrapins haven't dropped a game all season, and they've outscored their two opponents in the tournament 39-14.

As much as a single-elimination format creates a level of uncertainty, it's difficult seeing anybody stop Maryland this season.