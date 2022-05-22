Former NFL QB Michael Vick Shoots Down FCF Rumors, Says He Will Stay Retired

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It turns out Michael Vick isn't coming out of retirement for the Fan Controlled Football league.

Vick tweeted the following on Sunday: "I hung 'em up in 2015 never to return again. Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they're going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement. I appreciate the opportunity to play but I'd rather put my executive hat on with the little ownership that I have!"

His message comes after Frank Pingue of Reuters previously reported Vick would play in the league's final day of the regular season on May 28.

Fan Controlled Football is a league where fans call the plays for games that are played seven-on-seven.

It has made more headlines this year because Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is in the league. The six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro nod is third on the NFL's all-time list with 15,934 receiving yards and 153 touchdown catches and has experienced some success in the league.

In fact, Pingue noted "Vick agreed to a comeback after seeing the success that good friend Owens has been having since he signed with the league this year."

Alas, the FCF will not have one of the most electrifying quarterbacks of his generation under center with Vick's decision.

The Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2001 NFL draft, and he made three Pro Bowls and looked to be their long-term franchise quarterback. However, his career went on hold after he was sentenced to 23 months in prison in 2007 for his role in a dogfighting operation.

He returned after two seasons away from the NFL and played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers until 2015. He was the 2010 Comeback Player of the Year for the Eagles and made the fourth Pro Bowl of his career that season.

Vick's ability to make plays with both his legs and arm made him a nightmare matchup for defenses, and he could have presented the ability to execute a number of different fan-called plays in the FCF if he suited up.