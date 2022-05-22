Yankees' Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka Placed on COVID-19 List

Icon Sportswire

The New York Yankees placed outfielder Joey Gallo and catcher Kyle Higashioka on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

In corresponding roster moves, the Yankees recalled pitcher David McKay from Triple-A and signed catcher Rob Brantly to a major league contract before adding him to the 26-man roster.

The Yankees expected Gallo to be available for Sunday's doubleheader with the Chicago White Sox before he was placed on the COVID-19 injury list, with manager Aaron Boone telling reporters the left fielder was "under the weather" on Saturday.

Gallo, 28, has struggled since joining the Yankees last season in a blockbuster trade, hitting .166 with 18 homers, 29 RBI, 44 runs and a .679 OPS in 93 games across parts of two campaigns.

That has caused frustration among Yankees fans, though at this stage of his career, Gallo is resigned to his fate as a power hitter who strikes out a lot and routinely has a low batting average.

"This is what happens all the time when you're slumping," he told reporters last week. "I wish I was DJ LeMahieu. I don't get how he hits the ball so much. A lot of times, I wish I was a contact hitter, but I'm playing the hand that I was dealt."

Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton—who generally serves as the team's designated hitter—and Marwin Gonzalez are still available for the Yankees in the outfield.

Higashioka, 32, has split time with Jose Trevino at catcher this season, hitting .154 with five RBI, seven runs and a .419 OPS in 24 games. His defense has been more valuable than his bat.

Brantly, 32, is a lifetime .224 hitter in 133 career games across seven seasons with the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants and the Yankees, adding seven homers and 37 RBI. He'll serve as Trevino's backup.