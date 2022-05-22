EPL Praised as Best League in the World After Man City Win Title on Epic Final Day

Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

What a final day.

Manchester City, needing a win to guarantee itself a fourth Premier League title in five years, found itself trailing Aston Villa 2-0 after 69 minutes. Liverpool, needing a win and for City to drop points to win a title in its pursuit of the hallowed quadruple, found itself down 1-0 after three minutes and even at a goal apiece at halftime.

The stage was set for fireworks, and boy did it deliver.

Liverpool scored two goals within a five-minute span in the dying embers of its game, only to miss out on a title by one point after City shockingly scored three goals within five minutes late in the second half.

Scenes. Absolute scenes. And for many football supporters, it was further proof that the Premier League is the top domestic league in the world:

City's remarkable comeback—highlighted by Ilkay Gundogan's brace (76th- and 81st-minute goals) and Rodri's game-tying tally (78th minute)—was reminiscent of its title from 10 seasons ago, when Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero scored stoppage-time goals against Queens Park Rangers to give City a 3-2 win and a title over rival Manchester United on the final day of the season.

It was the first of six titles City has won in the past 11 seasons, with Pep Guardiola guiding the club to four of them.

And now, England's most talented and expensive team gets world-class striker Erling Haaland next season to add to its riches.

Look out below.