WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks 'Was Mad' Ronda Rousey Got WrestleMania Match vs. Charlotte

In the months prior to her walking out on Monday's episode of Raw, Sasha Banks reportedly took issue with her booking within WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Banks was specifically mad about Ronda Rousey taking her spot as Charlotte Flair's opponent at WrestleMania 38.

Meltzer noted that the original plan was for Flair to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Banks on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but plans changed when Rousey returned to the fold, resulting in her winning the women's Royal Rumble match and challenging Flair.

With Banks out of the SmackDown women's title scene, she instead formed a tag team with Naomi and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, which Meltzer called a "concession" on WWE's part.

Banks and Naomi seemed committed to making their team a success after WrestleMania, but they found themselves embroiled in controversy during Monday's episode of Raw.

Both Sasha and Naomi were scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge that also included Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. Instead, the tag champs left Raw and the match was changed to Lynch vs. Asuka.

WWE expressed its disappointment in Banks and Naomi via the following statement:

Fightful Select (h/t Jenkins) later reported that WWE had planned for Naomi to win the six-pack challenge and face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Sasha and Naomi reportedly questioned what that meant for their team and expressed concern over their future direction based on that booking.

When WWE's decision-makers remained steadfast in their decision, Sasha and Naomi left the building.

During Friday's episode of SmackDown, Michael Cole read a statement, saying that Banks and Naomi had let down WWE and the fans. As a result, they were suspended indefinitely and stripped of their titles.

Now, the future of both Superstars in WWE is very much up in the air, especially amid reports that their contracts are set to expire soon.

