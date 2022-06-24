Jake LaRavia Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Grizzlies Roster

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted the pick came via trade:

LaRavia spent the last three seasons emerging as a star with the Demon Deacons. He averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the 2021-22 season.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked him as the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2022 draft class.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jake LaRavia

Position: PF

Height: 6'7"

Pro Comparison: Georges Niang

Scouting Report: LaRavia quietly became a prospect worth taking seriously as his versatility for the NBA became more evident. Despite missing exciting athletic ability, the 6'7" power forward gets to his spots off the dribble, offers plus-passing skills, makes open threes and has excellent defensive instincts

Grizzlies Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Jake LaRavia, PF: Rookie scale contract

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF: $26.2M (2026)

Steven Adams, C: $17.5M (2023)

Dillon Brooks, SG: $11.7M (2023)

Ja Morant, PG: $9.9M (2023)

De'Anthony Melton, SG: $8.7M (2024)

Ziaire Williams, SG: $5M (2025)

Brandon Clarke, PF: $3M (2023)

Santi Aldama, PF: $2.6M (2025)

Desmond Bane, SG: $2.5M (2024)

John Konchar, SG: $2.3M (2024)

Killian Tillie, PF: $1.9M (2023)

Xavier Tillman, PF: $1.5M (2024)

Free Agents

Kyle Anderson, SF: UFA

Tyus Jones, PG: UFA

Jarrett Culver, SG: UFA

Yves Pons, G: RFA

LaRavia's impressive showing at the combine also helped his stock. He tested among the best players in this class from an athletic standpoint, soaring up draft boards in the process.

As it stands, LaRavia is a highly athletic 3 who will need to add more consistency to his jumper to make an immediate impact at the NBA level. That said, if he's able to knock down threes at a more consistent level, Memphis may have gotten a steal.