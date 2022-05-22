Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena Rematch to Headline UFC 277 Card in Dallas

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The most anticipated women's fight of 2022 now has a date.

The UFC announced on Saturday that the rematch between bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will take place in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday, July 30 in Dallas. Pena had defeated Nunes for the title at UFC 269 in December in what is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

