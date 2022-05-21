Kevon Looney Inspires Shaq and Wilt Memes with 'MVP' Effort in Win over Luka, Mavs

Kevon Looney Inspires Shaq and Wilt Memes with 'MVP' Effort in Win over Luka, MavsMay 21, 2022
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney put on a show Friday with 21 points (10-of-14 shooting) and 12 rebounds in a 126-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at Chase Center.
The Warriors fell behind by as many as 19 points and trailed 72-58 at halftime, but Looney dropped 11 points and five rebounds in a third quarter in which Golden State outscored the Mavs 25-13.
He put the Warriors up for good in the fourth quarter with a layup with 8:29 remaining.
Twitter was ablaze both during and after Looney's tremendous outing.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The last time Kevon Looney scored 20 points in any organized game was Jan. 8, 2015...when he was a freshman at UCLA.<br><br>That spanned his last 20 college games & first 421 NBA games of his career. He has 21 pts & 10 rebs (& counting) currently vs the Mavericks <a href="https://t.co/2erQAsayK6">pic.twitter.com/2erQAsayK6</a>
Looney has been an important piece for the Warriors rotation during the majority of his seven-year career, but he's not necessarily a stat compiler (6.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per this season). That changed in Game 2, though.
Looney and the Warriors will now head to Dallas for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series Sunday at 9 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.