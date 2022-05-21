Kevon Looney Inspires Shaq and Wilt Memes with 'MVP' Effort in Win over Luka, Mavs

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney put on a show Friday with 21 points (10-of-14 shooting) and 12 rebounds in a 126-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at Chase Center.

The Warriors fell behind by as many as 19 points and trailed 72-58 at halftime, but Looney dropped 11 points and five rebounds in a third quarter in which Golden State outscored the Mavs 25-13.

He put the Warriors up for good in the fourth quarter with a layup with 8:29 remaining.

Twitter was ablaze both during and after Looney's tremendous outing.

Looney has been an important piece for the Warriors rotation during the majority of his seven-year career, but he's not necessarily a stat compiler (6.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per this season). That changed in Game 2, though.

Looney and the Warriors will now head to Dallas for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series Sunday at 9 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.