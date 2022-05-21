X

    Kevon Looney Inspires Shaq and Wilt Memes with 'MVP' Effort in Win over Luka, Mavs

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 21, 2022

    AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

    Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney put on a show Friday with 21 points (10-of-14 shooting) and 12 rebounds in a 126-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at Chase Center.

    The Warriors fell behind by as many as 19 points and trailed 72-58 at halftime, but Looney dropped 11 points and five rebounds in a third quarter in which Golden State outscored the Mavs 25-13.

    He put the Warriors up for good in the fourth quarter with a layup with 8:29 remaining.

    Twitter was ablaze both during and after Looney's tremendous outing.

    Kirk Goldsberry @kirkgoldsberry

    The Kevon Looney game<br><br>- First career 20-point game<br>- Held the Mavericks to 1-for-11 shooting as primary defender<br>- Held Luka Doncic to 0-for-3 shooting as primary defender <a href="https://t.co/MkaR8VxIFP">pic.twitter.com/MkaR8VxIFP</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Steph, Wiggins and Looney. <a href="https://t.co/fEop7CKq2H">pic.twitter.com/fEop7CKq2H</a>

    RingerNBA @ringernba

    Kevon Looney tonight <a href="https://t.co/NVfqkyTE7s">pic.twitter.com/NVfqkyTE7s</a>

    Eddie Paskal @EddiePaskal

    Warriors legend Kevon Looney.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Kevon Looney is the first Warriors center with a 20/10 playoff game since Robert Parish in 1977. <a href="https://t.co/LOBecakSy0">pic.twitter.com/LOBecakSy0</a>

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Looney is honest to God the Warriors MVP today

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Kevon Looney vs. the Mavs: <a href="https://t.co/5pj0HxYfRo">pic.twitter.com/5pj0HxYfRo</a>

    sam esfandiari @samesfandiari

    Looney better be on the espn/abc graphic for G3

    Anthony @OMGItsBirdman

    Looney <a href="https://t.co/y74MY1EKyN">pic.twitter.com/y74MY1EKyN</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The last time Kevon Looney scored 20 points in any organized game was Jan. 8, 2015...when he was a freshman at UCLA.<br><br>That spanned his last 20 college games &amp; first 421 NBA games of his career. He has 21 pts &amp; 10 rebs (&amp; counting) currently vs the Mavericks <a href="https://t.co/2erQAsayK6">pic.twitter.com/2erQAsayK6</a>

    Looney has been an important piece for the Warriors rotation during the majority of his seven-year career, but he's not necessarily a stat compiler (6.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per this season). That changed in Game 2, though.

    Looney and the Warriors will now head to Dallas for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series Sunday at 9 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.

