Mavs' Luka Doncic Came Down with Illness After Game 1, on 'Little Sleep' for Game 2

Harry How/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic "is not 100 percent" for Game 2 of his team's Western Conference Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday at Chase Center because of an illness, according to TNT's Allie LaForce.

"He [Doncic] just told me about an hour ago that he didn't feel sick until after he got to the hotel after Game 1," LaForce said on Inside the NBA (h/t Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area). She added:

"Gets to his room and he's throwing up, he cannot sleep for even a second. So he wasn't 100 percent at practice the next day. I said, 'Well, did you get better sleep last night?' and he said 'Eh, not really.' I said, 'Well, did you sleep eight hours?' And he said, 'No, but I did get better sleep than the night before.' So he is on very little sleep. He did sound stuffed up to me still. He is not 100 percent."

Doncic had 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting and seven turnovers in a 112-87 loss in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Those numbers are far worse than Doncic's typical regular-season and playoff performances.

Of note, the 23-year-old averaged 32.6 points on 47.6 percent shooting, 9.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the second round. He averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists in the regular season.

Ultimately, no one played all that well for the Mavs in Game 1 aside from perhaps Spencer Dinwiddie (17 points in 24 minutes), but this series is a long way from being over.

And the illness hasn't appeared to affect Doncic early on, as the superstar made four of his first five shots from the field Friday.

Dallas and Golden State won't have much time to rest in this series, with a game scheduled every other day. The conference finals will head to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday at American Airlines Center.