Hawks' Trae Young Discusses Knicks Fans' Hatred of Him

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Madison Square Garden has seen its share of villains, with players such as Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller torching the New York Knicks and letting the fans know about it as it happens.

Trae Young fits the bill for the current generation.

The Atlanta Hawks star appeared on the Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter and discussed Knicks fans' hatred of him and the back-and-forth trash talking that occurs when he visits MSG.

"It was the craziest environment, probably, that I've played in," he said of last season's playoff series. "… Them yelling the whole time, it was probably one of my favorite times playing basketball."

He also said Knicks fans should know better than to give him extra motivation.

"There's certain guys you shouldn't talk to and just leave alone," he said. "I feel like I'm one of those guys in that category."

While the Hawks' win over the Knicks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs stands out the most, Young put on a show in New York during a 117-111 victory in March as well by posting 45 points behind 7-of-15 shooting from deep to go with eight assists.

The guard, who is no stranger to derogatory chants from the New York crowd, even stared down the fans following a first-quarter buzzer-beater.

It will surely be appointment viewing next season as well when the Hawks visit the Big Apple.