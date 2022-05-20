Jimmy Butler's Lack of Help Criticized by Fans in Heat's Game 2 Loss to Celtics

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics were balanced and efficient on offense in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday. The Miami Heat, well...not so much.

Jayson Tatum (27 points, five boards, five assists), Jaylen Brown (24 points, eight rebounds) and Marcus Smart (24 points, 12 assists, nine boards) were all excellent in the 127-102 blowout win.

But while Jimmy Butler did his thing, scoring 29 points, he didn't get much help from his teammates. And boy did his teammates hear about it on the socials after the contest:

Bam Adebayo attempted only six shots, finishing with six points and nine rebounds. Tyler Herro had 11 points but was 0-of-3 from beyond the arc. Victor Oladipo, who has occasionally served as a jolt of offense for these Heat in the playoffs, had 14 points, though a chunk of that came in garbage time and he shot just 2-of-8 from the field.

So Butler's "others" didn't give him much help.

Part of that, however, came down to the Celtics playing awesome basketball. With Smart and Horford back in the lineup after missing Game 1, Boston's defense was fantastic and the offense flowed.

The Heat play hard on defense, are generally disciplined on offense and are an experienced and mentally tough team. Heat Culture has carried them this far.

But it's almost impossible to win titles without multiple players who can consistently get you buckets. At least on Thursday night, the Heat had only one of those guys, and Boston punished them for it.