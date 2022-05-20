X

    Jimmy Butler's Lack of Help Criticized by Fans in Heat's Game 2 Loss to Celtics

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2022

    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics were balanced and efficient on offense in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday. The Miami Heat, well...not so much. 

    Jayson Tatum (27 points, five boards, five assists), Jaylen Brown (24 points, eight rebounds) and Marcus Smart (24 points, 12 assists, nine boards) were all excellent in the 127-102 blowout win.

    NBA @NBA

    Downtown Jaylen Brown 🎯<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celtics</a> finish Q1 with 9 3PM!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAConferenceFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAConferenceFinals</a> presented by Google Pixel on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/4g1ftYoxyn">pic.twitter.com/4g1ftYoxyn</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jayson Tatum is ON FIRE 🔥<br><br>He has 17 points in Q2!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAConferenceFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAConferenceFinals</a> presented by Google Pixel on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/xYuLC1mAPa">pic.twitter.com/xYuLC1mAPa</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Marcus Smart from behind the backboard 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAConferenceFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAConferenceFinals</a> presented by Google Pixel on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/ov9DU1WgUf">pic.twitter.com/ov9DU1WgUf</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Marcus Smart unleashes his handle 🔥<br><br>CELTICS/HEAT Live on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/nLsDJ4zGjs">pic.twitter.com/nLsDJ4zGjs</a>

    But while Jimmy Butler did his thing, scoring 29 points, he didn't get much help from his teammates. And boy did his teammates hear about it on the socials after the contest:

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Jimmy Butler trying to carry the Heat tonight <a href="https://t.co/6lvBaVPbnf">pic.twitter.com/6lvBaVPbnf</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Jimmy Butler tonight, literally. <a href="https://t.co/UFDZfliHbV">pic.twitter.com/UFDZfliHbV</a>

    Marlow Stern @MarlowNYC

    jimmy butler to his teammates in the locker room <a href="https://t.co/Oe9kxhGgqL">pic.twitter.com/Oe9kxhGgqL</a>

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent to their Heat teammates... <a href="https://t.co/b6CkXDfUdt">pic.twitter.com/b6CkXDfUdt</a>

    DJ Bien-Aime @Djbienaime

    Jimmy Butler doesn’t have any help

    Bryan Toporek @btoporek

    To think, we made all those retirement jokes about Jimmy Butler when Bam Adebayo was actually the one who retired early

    InsideHoops.com NBA @InsideHoops

    Heat players not named Jimmy Butler should consider putting the ball in the basket.

    Ahmed🇸🇴/Kendrick Lamar’s Publicist @big_business_

    Bam watching Jimmy Butler fighting for his life and he’s content with dropping a triple single.

    Bam Adebayo attempted only six shots, finishing with six points and nine rebounds. Tyler Herro had 11 points but was 0-of-3 from beyond the arc. Victor Oladipo, who has occasionally served as a jolt of offense for these Heat in the playoffs, had 14 points, though a chunk of that came in garbage time and he shot just 2-of-8 from the field. 

    So Butler's "others" didn't give him much help. 

    Part of that, however, came down to the Celtics playing awesome basketball. With Smart and Horford back in the lineup after missing Game 1, Boston's defense was fantastic and the offense flowed. 

    Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde

    Damn!!! When elite teams playing their best basketball, game can be boring really fast!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Game?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Game</a> 2 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BosvsMia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BosvsMia</a>

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Minute the <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celtics</a> are healthy and equally rested, they’re running Miami off the floor. Getting, as predicted, far more quality shots.

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    This looks a lot like the Celtics that spent nearly a month just clobbering people after the All-Star break. Efficient offense. Airtight defense. Tatum playing like an MVP.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    A healthy Celtics team is just to damn good defensively. The communication, help and rotations are on another level. We can keep talking offense all we want but “Defense win Championships” Carry the hell on…

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    Marcus Smart makes a huge difference for them ! He Hoopin🔥

    The Heat play hard on defense, are generally disciplined on offense and are an experienced and mentally tough team. Heat Culture has carried them this far. 

    But it's almost impossible to win titles without multiple players who can consistently get you buckets. At least on Thursday night, the Heat had only one of those guys, and Boston punished them for it. 

