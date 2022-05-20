X

    Ross Colton Praised as 'Legend' for Game-Winning Goal as Lightning Steal Game 2

    May 20, 2022

    Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Lightning struck in the nick of time.

    The two-time reigning champions stunned the Florida Panthers with a 2-1 victory in Thursday's Game 2 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series. Ross Colton scored with less than four seconds remaining in a game that seemed destined for overtime and gave his side a 2-0 lead in the series.

    Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning

    THAT'S ROSS GOAL-TON TO YOU 🫵 <a href="https://t.co/cH9UyQ0Znq">pic.twitter.com/cH9UyQ0Znq</a>

    Social media immediately took note of Colton's "legend" moment:

    Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

    ROSS COLTON YOU BLOODY LEGEND!

    Scott Eisberg @SEisbergWCIV

    Colton... WOW.... Don't mess with Tampa Bay in the postseason.

    Ben T. Grieco @BenGriecoSports

    i want to be ross colton when i grow up

    Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BOLTSWIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BOLTSWIN</a> GAME 2!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/EuCQYRjD7i">pic.twitter.com/EuCQYRjD7i</a>

    Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning

    WHAT JUST HAPPENED

    Down Goes Brown @DownGoesBrown

    The Lightning tried the whole "facing elimination" thing just to see what it was like and they didn't enjoy it so now they're going to just destroy everyone's souls for three rounds.

    Will Petersen @PetersenWill

    The Lightning just scored a more devastating goal than an OT winner. That's just brutal for the Panthers. Goodnight, Fort Lauderdale.

    Greg Auman @gregauman

    Just a crushing goal. Legendary pass by Kucherov. Lightning come home up 2-0 on Panthers.

    Thanks to Colton's late magic, the Lightning stole each of the first two contests on the Panthers' home ice and are in full control of the series.

    Corey Perry started the scoring for the victors with a power-play goal in the first period, although Florida seized momentum back when Eetu Luostarinen buried the equalizer in the back of the net in the second period.

    Impressive goaltending by Sergei Bobrovsky and Andrei Vasilevskiy kept the game even from there, but Colton had no use for overtime with a moment that will go down in history for the Lightning if they parlay it into a third straight Stanley Cup title.

    They will look to keep their momentum when the series shifts to Tampa Bay for Sunday's Game 3.

