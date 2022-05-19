Terrell Owens: I 'Guarantee' I Can Still Run a Sub-4.5 40-Yard Dash at Age 48

Brett Carlsen/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, who plays for Fan Controlled Football's Knights of Degen, still believes he's among the fastest football players, even at 48 years old.

During an interview on The People's Pregame: NBCLX’s Fan Controlled Football Podcast hosted by Kahlief Adams, Owens guaranteed he could run a sub-4.5 40-yard dash, claiming he can currently run it in 4.4 seconds:

"I guarantee you I can run under 4.5. I can run a 4.4 now. ... Would that still move the meter to make somebody pull the trigger of doing it? Who knows. But I know I can run. Like I said, speed is part of the football game, but there's a lot of people that run 4.4s, you know what I mean. But that doesn't mean that they can actually play. For me to do that at my age and understand and be knowledgable about the game, that's beneficial for any team."

Owens' comments aren't far-fetched, either. In 2020, when he was 46, he challenged then-Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is one of the fastest in the NFL, to a 40-yard dash. He finished with a time of about 4.4 seconds, per ESPN.

For comparison, Hill ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds at his pro day. A number of wide receivers in the 2022 draft class also ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds at the NFL combine.

Owens, a Hall of Famer, had a tremendous NFL career, catching 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns in 219 games. It would be interesting to see him race Hill and some of the other speedy NFL wide receivers in 2022.