NBA Combine Results 2022: Thursday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NBA draft combine entered into its second day in Chicago on Thursday.

Not surprisingly, some of the top prospects in this year's class chose to limit their participation in the event. Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith canceled their media availability, and none of the three has taken part in the measurement portion.

But there was still plenty of talent on display at Wintrust Arena in the Windy City.

Measurements

Full combine results are available at NBA.com

Recap

Jaden Ivey opted against speaking with the pool of reporters as well, but he did give a few interviews. In one chat with ESPN's Mike Schmitz, he made quite the revelation:

With an admission like that, a Mountain Dew endorsement is surely in the offing for the Purdue star.

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Terquavion Smith to land at the No. 30 pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Based on how he performed at the combine, the North Carolina State star might not be around that long.

Smith garnered quite a bit of praise on social media.

As with Smith, teams hopeful of Jalen Williams slipping to the early stage of the second round might be disappointed on draft night. The Santa Clara star gave a strong account of himself Thursday.

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis is viewed as a firm lottery pick by Wasserman, who mocked the first-team All-American to the Washington Wizards at No. 10.

Davis confirmed to reporters he has met with representatives for the Detroit Pistons, who are on the board at No. 5. He added he interviewed with the San Antonio Spurs (No. 9) on Wednesday, saying that joining a Gregg Popovich-coached team "is something I would really want to happen."

Along with Davis, Arizona wing Benedict Mathurin was one of the notable players who did press availability. He confirmed he has already interviewed with the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Mathurin emphasized he wants to wind up in the "right spot" and isn't as focused on where he's selected.

At 21, Keegan Murray certainly isn't old by any stretch of the imagination, but he is a year or two older than most of the top players in this year's draft. The Iowa star pushed back on the idea he has a lower ceiling than his peers.

Beyond just solidifying the stock of players near the top of draft boards, the combine is an opportunity for others to get themselves on the radar of an NBA team for future consideration.

Neither Kofi Cockburn nor Kenneth Lofton Jr. was among Wasserman's top 50 players, but both performed well in Chicago. In the case of Lofton, he might be preparing for another year of college to continue working on his game.

The combine will conclude Friday. Coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN and move to ESPNews at 2 p.m. ET.

Once the combine is over, teams will be able to schedule workouts with individual prospects, and fans will certainly be eager to see whether any general managers tip their hands as to their first-round plans.