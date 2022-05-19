Tiger Woods: My Leg's 'Not Feeling as Good' as I'd Like at 2022 PGA Championship

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods certainly didn't look like his prime self while shooting a four-over 74 in Thursday's opening round of the 2022 PGA Championship.

He revealed his leg is feeling far from 100 percent in just his second official PGA Tour event since he suffered serious leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

"My leg is not feeling as good as I would like it to be," he told reporters. "We'll start the recovery process and get after it tomorrow."

He also said it is impacting his swing because "I just can't load it. Loading hurts. Pressing off it hurts. Walking hurts. Twisting hurts."

There is something to be said about Woods even walking the course and competing at golf's highest level at 46 years old and after suffering such serious injuries. He even said amputation was under consideration.

Still, Thursday's performance did not hold up when compared to his opening round in April's Masters.

He put on a show on the way to a one-under 71 in the first round of the year's opening major, which helped him make the cut. While he faded as the weekend continued and ended up at 13 over and in 47th place, it was still a testament to his greatness that he was playing Sunday.

Woods may not be playing Sunday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, if his first round and the pain he is feeling are indicators for his chances to make the cut.

Consistency on his approach was part of the issue as well.

Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated noted the legend found just seven of 18 greens in regulation even though he hit 10 fairways.

Woods was part of a star-studded pairing with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy won this event in 2012 and 2014 and could be on his way to a third PGA Championship title after shooting a five-under 65. Spieth was two over after the opening round but is still in better position than Woods to make a run at the cut line (top 70 and ties) in Friday's second round.